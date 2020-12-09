Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Poster from High School of the Dead Creator

✖

It won't be long until Cyberpunk 2077 is ready to play, and gamers all around the world are eager to test out the much-awaited game. After all, the title promises to be one of the first big releases on next-generation consoles, so all eyes are trained on Cyberpunk 2077. And in Japan, one famous manga artist felt it was time to celebrate the series with a special poster.

Recently, Shoji Sato left fans buzzing when the artist released their poster for Cyberpunk 2077. The promotional image showcases an avatar created by Sato exploring the game's world. The colorful poster even pays homage to Akira as Sato's character is seen leaning against the movie's iconic red motobike.

"High School of the Dead" artist Shouji Satou illustrated a promotion comic for "Cyberpunk 2077" in the latest Dragon Age issue 01/2021 Image © Kadokawa, Shouji Satou based on the work of CD Project pic.twitter.com/lOSv3NW7ZX — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) December 8, 2020

As you can see above, the colorful image is a far cry from what Sato pens in High School of the Dead. The artist, who is mostly known for their erotic artwork, has enjoyed mainstream success drawing High School of the Dead. Fans know the artist has a typical way of drawing characters which is rather exaggerated, but this new Cyberpunk 2077 promo is different from all of that.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how Cyberpunk 2077 fits in with Japanese audiences. The game has already shown off its anime easter eggs. So far, fans have spotted nods to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Akira, and Sailor Moon in the game's trailers. Much of the cyberpunk aesthetic was born in Japan, so it will almost be a homecoming for the game when it drops abroad. However, it turns out Cyberpunk 2077 will be heavily censored in Japan.

According to past reports, nudity is one of the main things being censored in Cyberpunk 2077 overseas. The Japanese releasee will cover up nudity and cut out obscene references to male and female genitalia. The game will also feature censored gore to obscure severed limbs and exposed guts.

What do you make of this Cyberpunk 2077 poster? Does Satou's style suit the next-gen title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.