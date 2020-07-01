Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Censored For Some

✖

When Cyberpunk 2077 releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, it will be censored for some. If you live in the United States, you have nothing to worry about though. Further, it looks like the game is going to be uncensored in parts of the world where games have traditionally been the subject to considerable censorship, such as Australia. That said, if you're in Japan and plan on playing CD Projekt Red's latest title, you will be disappointed to hear some parts of the game have been tweaked and changed in order to bring it to the Japanese market.

Fortunately, for those planning on picking up the game in this region of the world, the changes and tweaks aren't very significant. According to CD Projekt Red -- via Press Start -- there have been some revisions made across the board to the game's more sexually explicit content, including adding underwear to naked female and male characters. Meanwhile, there will be less gore and depiction when it comes to dismemberment. And lastly, there will be no billboards or graffiti shaped as genitals.

Again, these changes and revisions are unlikely to considerably impact the quality of the game, but it sounds like CD Projekt Red did need to compromise its vision of cyberpunk in numerous ways to get the game to release in Japan.

As mentioned above, if you're in the United States, you don't need to worry about any of this. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any level of censorship for the North American version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and it's currently slated to release worldwide on November 19.

