Cyberpunk 2077 Seems to Feature Sailor Moon and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Easter Eggs

After a series of delays, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 is really preparing to launch this month ahead of the new year. The promising debut has gamers around the world hyped, and Cyberpunk's grungy aesthetic is to thanks for much of that excitement. And as it turns out, it seems the game includes some nods to two classic anime titles!

The information was shared by Twitter user Ken Xyro after they scrubbed through the game's latest pre-launch trailer. It was there fans were given a peak at the game's photo mode, and you can select poses for your avatar while doing so. As it turns out, two poses are included that reference Sailor Moon and JoJo's Bizarrer Adventure. So if you were on the fence about the game, well - this fact might push you to the light.

IMPORTANT You can do JOJOs pose in Cyberpunk 2077!! Also, Sailor Moon! pic.twitter.com/T1bCBrp12V — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) December 2, 2020

As you can see above, the first pose shown hails from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. It shows the Cyberpunk 2077 heroine V striking a "bizarre pose" that references one of the anime's classic poses. The hand-waving gesture is hard to miss, and fans will recognize this as one of the go-to poses struck by the Joestars.

The second pose is a direct nod to Sailor Moon, and its name does not shy away from that fact. The pose is called "In the Name of the Moon, I'll Punish You", and that should sound familiar. After all, Serena would say that phrase whenever she transformed before villains, so Cyberpunk 2077 avatars will get to experience just a taste of that lunar rage.

If you want to try these poses for yourself, Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10. The game will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Do you plan on picking up this game when it goes live? What other anime easter eggs do you hope to find in Cyberpunk 2077?