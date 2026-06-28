Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Sequel Finally Confirms Netflix Release Window With First Look Revealed

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now in the works on returning to Netflix with a brand new sequel series later this year, and has finally revealed when fans will be able to check it out in action with the first full look at its new cast of characters. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was undoubtedly one of the coolest video game adaptations that fans have gotten to see in the last few years as it used the original Cyberpunk 2077 world as a base to tell its own unique story. One that was so unique that fans had no idea if it would continue.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is a brand new sequel series bringing back the team at Studio Trigger seen with the first series, but is now following a whole new cast of characters and their stories. It’s yet to be fully revealed exactly what kind of story could be coming for this new crew at the center of it all, but Netflix has confirmed that this new sequel will be making its debut later this Fall. You can check out the first full look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 below.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is currently scheduled for a worldwide debut with Netflix sometime later this Fall, but there’s no concrete release date for the new sequel as of the time of this writing. It’s a brand new story with brand new characters, so fans hoping to see Lucy’s story continue from the first season are out of luck as of this time. Series showrunner Bartosz Sztybor confirmed that characters who died in the first series are going to remain dead, so fans need to know going in that this is an entirely fresh slate rather than a “Season 2.”

Kai Ikarashi (who directed Episode 6 of the first series, which was a fan favorite) will be taking over as the director for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers for these new episodes. So it’s largely the same team from the series that fans got to see four long years ago at this point.

What’s Going to Happen in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2?

Courtesy of Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has confirmed that it will be running for ten episodes in total, and likely won’t feature any returning (or dead) characters from the first series. It seems to be going an entirely different kind of direction for its story either way as rather than seeing a small group trying to claw their way up out of poverty, the main question at the center of this story is actually about making sure they’re being noticed, “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be showcasing even more of the new episodes soon enough as it has been confirmed that the series will be hosting a new panel at Anime Expo 2026 later this week. We’ll likely get much more concrete information about the new story and its characters, and might even get a new trailer considering that it’s going to be releasing later this Fall. Make sure to check out the first series with Netflix in the meantime.

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