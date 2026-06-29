Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 First Look Trailer Teases Explosive Action – Watch Now

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back to Netflix later this year with a brand new sequel series, and the first trailer for the new episodes is showing off what to expect next. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the best received video game adaptations in recent memory, but the first season of the series ended as conclusively as a story could get. Fans had always wondered whether or not it would be possible to get more of the anime anyway, and it turns out that the way to do it would be just doing something brand new.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is returning with a new season, but it’s not going to be what you expect. Introducing a brand new crew of characters with a new story at the center of it all, this new season of the series is going the anthology route with an open future ahead of it. Showing off the first real look at what to expect from the new episodes coming later this Fall with Netflix, you can check out the trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 below.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is currently scheduled for a worldwide debut with Netflix sometime later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. It’s going to feature largely the same production staff from that first series too with Kai Ikarashi (who directed the standout Episode 6 of the first series) taking over as the director in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers for the new episodes.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is going to be running for ten episodes in total, and tell a brand new story that likely won’t have any connective threads to that first series. This does make the future of the series exciting because an anthology format will ultimately make it a perfect adaptation of the original Cyberpunk 2077 world. But at the same time, it also makes the future of the series even more curious as the end of the first round clearly reveals that no character is safe despite how much fans might want them to survive.

Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Have Any Returning Characters?

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Speaking of those potential fan favorites from the first Cyberpunk: Edgerunners story, unfortunately we’re out of luck when it comes to any returning characters. Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor confirmed that the characters who died in the first series are going to stay dead, and won’t ever be returning. There was a major character who survived all of its events, however, so it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that we could see some reference to them in future episodes.

If you wanted to check out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners before the next wave of episodes hit, you can now find it streaming on Netflix. It might not carry over its characters or story, but the world it establishes will help to get you used to the kind of tone that the second series will likely have. There will also be new updates on the series shared during a special panel at Anime Expo 2026 later this week, so we’ll get more news soon enough.

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