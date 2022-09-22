Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.

Edgerunners was created by Studio TRIGGER, who anime fans might not best for the animation studio's work on the likes of Kill la Kill, Paramore, and BNA: Brand New Animal. Hot off the heels of Edgerunners, TRIGGER has been confirmed to adapt a fan-favorite manga in Delicious in Dungeon, where a band of adventurers blend fighting with looking for delicious dishes. The latest Cyberpunk anime series had Lucy meeting David by accident, attempting to scam him but ultimately falling in love with the edgy teenager that discovers top secret tech which gives him an edge in Night City's underworld. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, it is possible that Lucy might return in the future, though we would imagine that it might be via CD Projket's game.

Instagram Cosplayer Kan.Alyss shared the new take on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Lucy, who had a tragic childhood which led to her becoming one of the greatest hackers currently in Night City and made her a force to be reckoned with inside of Maine's crew in the Netflix adaptation:

The official website for Cyberpunk revealed an official description for Edgerunners' anime series, breaking down the story of David and his crew if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the ten-episode series by Studio TRIGGER:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

