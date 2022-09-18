Studio Trigger Refused to Revise a Specific Piece of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Studio Trigger is responsible for some of the best anime series in the business, and right now, the company is pushing boundaries with its new project. Last week, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut at last, and fans are flocking to the show. Both fans and critics are obsessed with Studio Trigger's take on the Cyberpunk 2077 IP. And in a recent interview, fans learned the anime's execs refused to revise one piece of the anime.

Recently, one of the devs at CDPR spoke about the show's creation during a watch party of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It was there they admitted Studio Trigger declined to edit Rebecca's design after CPDR revealed their concerns with the character. It turns out the company wasn't sure her cute image fit the Cyberpunk franchise, but Studio Trigger flat-out said "the loli must stay".

"She's best girl", the dev admitted during the watch party. "But I feel a little bit guilty to say it because I was one of the people on the creative team to actually vote Rebecca out of the original cast during pre-production."

"CD Projekt Red first got the character design for Rebecca and they were like 'She's a loli. Lolis don't exist in Night City. It doesn't fit the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic'. But Trigger was like 'No, the loli must stay.'"

Clearly, CPDR wasn't too worried about the pushback as Rebecca was included in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The choice to keep the heroine was a good move in the end as well given fans' responses. The character has become a favorite with netizens, so Studio Trigger can rest easy knowing their loli advice worked out.

What do you make of this latest report? Have you checked out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – The Gamer