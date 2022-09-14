Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Director Hypes Debut with New Art

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has arrived and the series is receiving some amazing praise from both reviewers and the anime community. With the television show created by Studio TRIGGER, who has worked on beloved anime projects including Promare, Kill la Kill, and Star Wars: Visions, the director of the series, Hiroyuki Imaishi, shared new art of David's new crew to celebrate the anime's arrival.

The Official Studio TRIGGER Twitter Account shared this stellar new artwork from director Imaishi, showing off both David and the new crew that he made following his discovery of some advanced technology that grants him abilities that allow him to move at light speed and make him a valuable asset within the underworld operation:

In our review of Edgerunners, we made note of the flashy animation used in bringing this new tale in the world of Cyberpunk to life:

"There are some truly staggering visuals along the way and TRIGGER can capture them with ease. Series like Cowboy Bebop and Outlaw Star were able to surround their characters with amazing technology while also making their protagonists relatable and making their tech seem mundane at the same time. Edgerunners excels at this, allowing the extraordinary to feel down to Earth. The animation here is as energetic and exciting as is necessary for a story involving androids leaving behind light image versions of themselves while holding onto a gun bigger than their own arm, and I was reminded of visuals from the classic anime film Redline when witnessing some of the battles displayed here."

If you're unfamiliar with the story of David as he attempts to navigate his way through the underworld of this technologically advanced future, Netflix shared the following official description for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner-a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

