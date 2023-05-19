Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Resurrects Rebecca

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is easily one of Netflix's best original anime series. Based on the world of Cyberpunk 2007, the latest game from CD Projekt Red, the ten-episode long series introduced a new band of mercenaries to the fictional world of Night City. While the likes of David and Lucy got their fair share of attention from fans, the gun-touting, frequent cursing merc known as Rebecca remains a fan favorite. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring the cyberpunk back to life.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a series that was the definition of a "one and done", introducing us to the young man David who finds himself living a life where criminals burn out quickly to make a name for themselves in Night City. As those who watched the series know, there isn't much room for a sequel considering the characters that weren't able to survive. Of course, fans of the anime have had the chance to further explore Cyberpunk 2077 via the video game, as CD Projekt Red has taken the opportunity to add elements from the animated series into the game world. In fact, the popularity of Edgerunners helped to give the game a big boost in terms of the number of players exploring Night City.

Rebecca: Edgerunners

In the animated series from Studio TRIGGER, it was clear that Rebecca had quite the crush on the lead David. When a number of their allies had fallen in the "line of duty", Rebecca backed up David with some serious firepower along the way. The character has definitely earned her place as one of the best denizens of Night City, anime series or otherwise.

Night City has a big update coming for gamers thanks to its upcoming DLC. "Phantom Liberty" doesn't have a precise release date as of yet though it will arrive at some point this year. While David and/or Rebecca won't be front and center in this new entry, Idris Elba has already been teased as a big part of the upcoming expansion.

Do you think we might receive another anime in the future that continues fleshing out Night City? Who was your favorite runner from the recent anime adaptation that took Netflix by storm? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cyberpunk.