Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Celebrates the Holidays With New Art

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its mark on the year as one of the best new anime series released by Netflix in 2022 overall, and as the highly successful debut year for the anime comes to an end, the series is going all out with some special new art of David Martinez and Lucyna Kushinada to help celebrate the holiday season! The Studio Trigger and CD Projekt RED collaboration is still highly regarded as one of the best new anime series of 2022 as a whole by many (including ComicBook.com's own Golden Issue Awards), so fans have been thinking about it quite a lot ever since it first hit.

There are unfortunately no signs of a potential continuation given how the first season came to an end, but it's the kind of franchise that fans would likely love to see more anime from someday in the future. For now, the main David and Lucy duo lives once again through some special new art released by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to help cement the holiday season and imagines a much better time for these two fan favorite characters. Check it out below:

How to Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you wanted to check out one of the year's most notable new anime releases, you can now find Cyberpunk: Edgerunners streaming with Netflix. Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, and Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, Netflix teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine was a big fan when it hit as well and noted the following about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in our official review (of which you can check out in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

Where does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners rank among your favorite new anime releases of 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!