Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Debuts Trippy Opening: Watch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be making its debut worldwide with Netflix later this Fall, and it has debuted its trippy opening theme sequence to give fans an idea of what to expect from this wild new anime series! Cyberpunk 2077's original video game launch might have gone on to a divisive response among fans, but it's hard to deny the appeal of the futuristic world the franchise introduces. CD Projekt Red realized this as well as they have teamed up with famed Studio Trigger (which is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year) for a new anime take on the original games. Now fans have a better idea of what to expect.

As part of Studio Trigger's special 10th Anniversary plans for Anime Expo this year, the studio debuted the very first episode of the series for fans in attendance. Not only was response to this debut positive, but now fans everywhere can see a little of it for themselves as Netflix has officially released the opening sequence for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Featuring "This Fffire" from Franz Ferdinand, you can check out the opening for Cyberpunk's anime debut below:

CD Projekt Red, the original company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, produces the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder serve as producers with Studio Trigger producing the animation for the new series. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct with Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill) serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) as character designer and animation director, and features an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder').

Silent Hill's Akira Yamaoka will be composing the music too. As for what to expect from the series' story itself, Netflix officially describes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

