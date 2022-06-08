Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Debuts First Trailer

✖

The day has come! It has been some time since fans learned Cyberpunk was getting an anime, and Netflix will house the adaptation once it goes live. Last month, Netflix even promised to drop a big update on the project during Geeked Week, and the service is making good on that promise. After all, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners just debuted its first teaser.

This original series will be handled by Studio Trigger, and it is set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The game, which was developed by CD Projekt Red, is one of the latest entries to the cyberpunk franchise. This anime will follow entirely new characters as they explore Night City on their own terms, and things will get dicey when its star decided to take up work as a mercenary for hire.

If you want to know more about the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner-a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Synopsis Released | Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Series Edgerunners Announced From Trigger and Netflix

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with assistant director Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designers Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and Yuto Kaneko (Little Witch Academia), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.GRIDMAN, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series)."

What do think about this first look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Will you be tuning into this anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.