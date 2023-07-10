One Vtuber Is Overtaking TikTok Following Viral Concert Clip

Viral videos are a dime a dozen these days, but there are some that TikTok cannot ignore. If you have been on your FYP lately, there is a chance you've seen a slew of videos that make reference to a specific Vtube concert and its animation. Well, that event was set in motion by a rather popular Vtube personality called Dacapo, and the avatar is now social media's meme of the week.

So first, let's break things down. TikTok caught wind of the viral clip after Dacapo held a concert in Thailand. The Cosplay Art Festival took place on July 1st, and it was there Dacapo appeared (virtually, of course) to perform a song. The avatar was shown performing to "E-Wa" by Shinunoga, and as the lip-sync continued, Dacapo's face was shown to the world.

In the video, you can hear fans crying out at the reveal, and that excitement has pushed Dacapo into a meme. A new TikTok trend has creators mimicking the Vtuber's stiff animation and unusual moves to poke fun at the situation. Sadly, there are some online mocking Vtubers in their entirety thanks to this viral clip. Still, there are plenty standing up for the booming hobby, and fans of Dacapo have cleared up rumors about the event.

While the video's jerky animation has not been addressed, fans have assured the Internet they weren't scammed for this concert. Rumors began swirling that this Dacapo event cost $300 USD per ticket, but the festival concert was free for attendees. The festival itself cost less than $10 USD to attend, so you can note that fact check.

As for this Vtuber themselves, Dacapo comes from Algorhythm Project as the brand covers 25 different stars. Dacapo is one of the biggest, and the Vtuber is considered the youngest member of ORION, a virtual boy band that has formed under the Algorhythm Project. So in the wake of this Vtube clip, Dacapo has more eyes on him now than ever before.

