Spy x Family Studio Posts Losses Despite Anime's Global Success

Spy x Family was one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2022. Despite this fact, it would seem that the Forger Family's success wasn't enough to keep Studio CloverWorks from avoiding some losses for the fiscal year 2022-2023. On top of the Forger Family's anime, CloverWorks also released the fan-favorite series Bocchi The Rock, making the losses that were documented all the more surprising when it came to the studio's latest financial reports. With Spy x Family set to have a big 2023, we'll see if CloverWorks will see some newfound profits.

As many fans of the Forgers know, CloverWorks wasn't the only studio that worked on Spy x Family. The popular anime adaptation was forged by both CloverWorks and Wit Studio, with the latter working on the likes of Attack on Titan and Ranking of Kings. At this year's Anime Expo, Wit announced that the animators are currently working on the "Suicide Squad Isekai" series. Taking Harley Quinn and the Joker and introducing a magical world for them to deal with, DC Comics is making a big step into the anime world thanks to Wit. It will be interesting to see if CloverWorks or any other production houses follow suit in the future.

(Photo: WIT Studio / CloverWorks)

CloverWorks' Losses

According to the recent annual financial report for CloverWorks, the studio saw a loss of around 29 million yen. Translated to US currency, this makes for a studio loss of $200,000 for the fiscal year. At this year's Anime Expo, the studio also revealed that it will be working on a new season of Black Butler.

Spy x Family will return in two major ways this year. The second season of the anime series is set to arrive this fall, while the first movie of the franchise, Spy x Family Code: White, will also hit later this winter. Based on these two projects, it will be interesting to see if the franchise alone is able to help CloverWorks turn a profit.

Which project under the CloverWorks banner are you most excited to see in the future? Do you think Spy x Family's movie might be one of the biggest anime releases of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.

Via Manga Mogura