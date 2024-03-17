Dandadan Releases New Anime Trailer: Watch

The countdown is on for Dandadan. If you did not realize, the hit Shonen Jump series is ready to make its way to television. October 2024 will usher in Dandadan under the care of Science SARU. Now, the show is hyping its premiere with a new trailer, and it puts two mismatched students on a chase together.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Dandadan showcases Science Sara's gorgeous animation. From start to finish, the reel is filled with innovative animation and gorgeous color. Of course, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura look spot-on as the anime's leads. And as the trailer goes on, we get some first looks at Dandadan's wild monsters.

After all, the sci-fi rom-com is obsessed with all things supernatural. Momo may seem like an average high school girl, but she is obsessed with everything supernatural. She believes ghosts are real, and Mom often butts heads with Ken as he believes aliens are real. When the two make a bet on who is correct, their lives are turned upside down as it seems both students were correct. And once the pair discover humanity isn't alone, the occult floodgates are burst wide open.

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, you should know series creator Yukinobu Tatsu is still working on the Shonen Jump+ title. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

What do you think about this newest look at Dandadan? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!