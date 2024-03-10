Dandadan Anime Streaming Home Announced

DAN DA DAN is gearing up to be one of the most unique action anime releases of the year, and now it's been announced where fans will be able to stream the series when it premieres later this Fall! Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga series has been a major standout within Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app in Japan, and has only expanded its lore and action in the time since its initial launch. Now the franchise is getting ready to reach a whole new realm of fans as it will be making its official anime adaptation debut later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule.

DAN DA DAN is likely going to be one of the biggest new anime releases of the Fall, and that's been reflected in the streaming platforms for its release as well. It has been announced that the anime will be streaming worldwide outside of Japan with both Crunchyroll and Netflix this Fall, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. You can check out the English subtitled version of the anime's first trailer below with Netflix:

Are you team aliens or ghosts? Join Okarun and Momo as they embark on their wild adventure!



DAN DA DAN is coming to Netflix worldwide, October 2024! pic.twitter.com/l5RD7T4LYP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 10, 2024

What Is DAN DA DAN?

Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters. The main voice cast currently includes Shion Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura), Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo-Granny, and Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo.

DAN DA DAN begins to tease itself as such, "This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist."

The synopsis continues with, "To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!"

Are you excited to check out DAN DA DAN with Crunchyroll and Netflix later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!