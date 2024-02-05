Butch Hartman Reveals His Pick to Play Live-Action Danny Phantom

Believe it or not, this April marks the 20th anniversary of Danny Phantom. The sci-fi series went live under the eye of Butch Hartman, and it remains one of the most beloved animated titles to come from Nickelodeon. Even after all these years, fans new and old continue to go ghost with Danny Fenton as he patrols the Ghost Zone. Now, ComicBook.com has learned who Hartman would want to play Danny in live-action, and it is someone we all know.

The information comes straight from MegaCon in Orlando as ComicBook.com hosted a panel with Hartman. It was there the creator Danny Phantom was asked about his live-action hopes, and Hartman admitted he wants a Marvel Cinematic Universe star to tackle his creation.

"Tom Holland, all the way," Hartman revealed. "It's got to be Tom Holland."

So there you have it! From Spider-Man to Danny Phantom, it seems Holland has a lock on a number of top-tier heroes. Now, the only question is if the British actor is available for the role...

Of course, Danny Phantom fans would love to see the series make a comeback, but no such plans are in the works so far as we know. The original animated series ended in August 2007 which gave it three years on the air. In recent years, social media has rallied behind Danny Phantom with some groups going so far as to petition Nickelodeon for a revival. Not long ago, reports even surfaced that discussions for a live-action Danny Phantom movie were in talks in Hollywood. So if that is the case, well – we know how Hartman wants to see go ghost on the big screen!

For now, it seems like your best bet to reconnect with Danny Phantom is through its animated series. The hit show is streaming right now on Paramount+ as well as Amazon, YouTube, and The Roku Channel.

What do you think about Hartman's pick? Do you have your own pitch for Danny's live-action twin? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!