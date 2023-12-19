Nickelodeon Announces New Nicktoon From Robot Chicken Writers

Nickelodeon picked Rock Paper Scissors. The network announced on Tuesday that its newest Nicktoon, which puts an animated spin on the classic childhood game, is the first short picked up for series from Nickelodeon's Intergalactic Shorts Program. Nick will air an exclusive look at the Rock Paper Scissors Intergalactic Short, "TV Time," during the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, December 25 at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, ahead of the new series premiere on Monday, February 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Rock Paper Scissors stars a trio of best friends and roommates who lovingly compete over everything in hilarious but mostly wildly absurd ways: Rock (voice of Ron Funches), the member of the trio with the biggest heart and moral compass; Paper (Thomas Lennon), the wannabe intellectual who dreams of being a famous inventor; and Scissors (Carlos Alazraqu), who acts overly confident and always wants to be cool. Throughout the first season, Rock, Paper, and Scissors will go to extremes playing hide-and-seek around the world, running from the birthday police, defending the world from an alien invasion, going head-to-head with the Rat Bros and more.

The series also stars Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Pencil, the trio's incredibly smart neighbor down the hall, and Eddie Pepitone (The Muppets) as Lou, the angry landlord, who is also a garbage can.

Nickelodeon Animation produces the series that originated in 2019 as a short before being greenlit as a series from Nickelodeon's Intergalactic Shorts Program, successor to the shorts program that spawned Breadwinners and The Loud House. Robot Chicken writers Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman created, wrote, and executive produced the original shorts, with Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) and Bob Boyle (The Fairly OddParents) serving as executive producers on the series.

Full episodes of Rock Paper Scissors, as well as shorts and clips, are available to watch now on the Nicktoons YouTube channel.