Bleach Takes on Danny Phantom in This Cartoon Crossover

Danny Phantom has cornered the market on going ghost, but he is not the only teen with a supernatural secret. Ichigo Kurosaki has mastered the art of going Shinigami, and he's been in the field for decades now. After all, Bleach brought Ichigo to life years ago, but a new piece of art is just now bringing the anime together with Danny Phantom.

The piece was done by Twitter artist FloppyDisk7000, and we're kind of obsessed. After all, the Bleach x Danny Phantom artwork reimagines Tite Kubo's story in Nickelodeon style. From Chad to Orihime and Rukia, the whole gang is in this piece. And yes, even Wizen made it into the fan art along with a terrifying kitten.

All the frames I made of BLEACH with the danny phantom art style 👻🔥 pic.twitter.com/McJ6GtGASL — 🐒 (@floppydisk7000) July 18, 2022

Clearly, the Bleach x Danny Phantom crossover was planned out incredibly well, and it works perfectly. Ichigo and Danny may not seem like they have a lot in common, but to be honest, they do. Sure, their histories are different, but the teens find themselves facing impossible odds after a supernatural snafu gifts them new powers. While Ichigo gets to fight alongside his friends, Danny slowly yet surely finds himself teaming with others. But while Ichigo has Hollows to deal with, well – Danny has some chiller threats to deal with.

If you are not caught up with Ichigo's latest outing, you better catch up before the Bleach anime returns! This July, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will return with its second cour. It will follow Ichigo now that he has a new Zanpakuto in hand as he traverses the Soul King's palace. After all, the entire Soul Society is still reeling from what Yhwach did during his invasion. So for anyone needing a refresh on Bleach, the anime is streaming exclusively on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

Want to know more about Bleach? Don't fret! You can check out the official synopsis of Kubo's hit shonen here: "Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this supernatural Bleach crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.