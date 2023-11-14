Baby Shark's Big Movie Trailer Released by Nickelodeon and Paramount+

Baby Shark's Big Movie is coming soon and a brand new trailer is here! Nickelodeon and Paramount+ will play host to the animated musical adventure. Young viewers and their families can catch Baby Shark's Big Movie on Friday, December 8. In preparation, Baby Shark fans can stream the entire first season of the animated series on Paramount+. Pinkfong Company is working with Nickelodeon to give young viewers their first full-length peek at what's coming in Baby Shark's Big Movie. Fan-favorites like "It's Stariana!" And "Keep Swimming' Through" have already been released. But, next month will see them inside the brand-new musical.

Check out the cool new trailer for Baby Shark's Big Movie right here down below! All the songs were composed by Jon Chau. The songs were written and produced by the team of Matthew Tishler, Andrew Underberg, Chen Neeman, Doug Rockwell, Tova Litvin and Pinkfong.

What Is The Baby Shark Movie About?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Here's how Nickelodeon and Pinkfong describe the upcoming project: "In BABY SHARK'S BIG MOVIE!, Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

What Baby Shark Songs Are In The New Movie?

Baby Shark (Movie Version)

It's Stariana!

Peak Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin' Through

Dive On In

It's Stariana! (Sea Me Now)

Peak Fin-ship Reprise

Oceans Apart

It's My Ocean x Baby Shark (Finale) Mashup

Nothin's Gonna Beat Our Fin-ship

Keep Swimmin' Through x Baby Shark (Dance Remix)

It's My Ocean

Baby Shark (Finale)

Nickelodeon And Pinkfong Excited About Baby Shark

"It all started with a great song and grew from there," Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito shared last year. "It's so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we're just starting to talk about."

"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, the CEO of The Pinkfong Companyadded during the announcement of this movie. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."

Are you excited for new Baby Shark? Let us know down in the comments!