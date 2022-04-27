Date A Live Season 4 Teases Next Arc With New Trailer

✖

Date A Live is getting ready for the next major arc of the fourth season, and has given fans an idea of what that will look like with a new trailer! The fourth season taking on Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako's original light novel series has been steadily airing as part of the highly anticipated Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans have already seen the series develop the first arc of the new episodes. As Shido got closer to yet another new Spirit in the first few episodes, the next slate of episodes will be introducing yet another new spirit for him to meet and romance.

As teased by all of the promotional materials for the new season so far, Date A Live has confirmed that it will next be tackling the Mukuro Arc of the series with a new trailer for Season 4. Teasing Akari Kageyama's debut as the Mokuro Hoshimiya, the Key Spirit, the newest trailer for the fourth season showcases some of the fiery battles that she will be in the center of as Shido grows closer to with the tenth major spirit making her debut in the anime next. You can check out the trailer below:

This new arc will be kicking off with the next episode of the fourth season now that Nia's first major plot has been resolved. But as seen with the third episode, Shido will have to be worrying about much more than the Spirits themselves as another major antagonist has made their move and is gathering all sorts of power. If you wanted to catch up with Date A Live's new season along with the three previous ones, you can now stream the episodes with Crunchyroll. They describe the new season as such:

"With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido's juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?" Directed by Jun Nakagawa for Geek Toys, the series stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, Ayumi Mano as Natsumi, and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia.

