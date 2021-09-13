Date A Live Season 4 Delays Release to 2022, Debuts First Trailer

Date A Live has unfortunately delayed the release of its fourth season, but has at least debuted its first trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect! It was announced earlier this Spring that Date A Live would be returning for its fourth season following the end of its third season back in 2019. The curious thing about the fourth season announcement was that it was going to be animated by yet another new production studio entirely much like the first three seasons of the series so far. But while it was originally intended to release this year, unfortunately it’s been delayed.

While originally announced to be in the works for an intended release in October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, Date A Live has now confirmed that it will be releasing in 2022. As for why this delay will be kicking the anime to some unconfirmed date next year, the first trailer for the fourth season of the anime announced a vague “various reasons.” With this being our first full look at the new season thus far, you can check it out in the video above and further anticipate its drop next year!

Not only will the fourth season feature new characters and foes, but there’s an entirely new production studio and staff as well. While there are a few returning from previous seasons such as composer Go Sakabe, the majority of those involved are new such as director Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the Date A Bullet anime spin-off) helming the new season for studio Geek Toys. Fumihiko Shimo (Talentless Nana) will be writing the season’s scripts, and Naoto Nakamura will serve as character designer for the season.

It might feature a new production studio and staff, but the cast from the previous three seasons has already been confirmed to return with the likes of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi all announced thus far. There has yet to be a word on who will voice the new additions, however.

