Date A Live Season 4 Releases New Opening and Ending: Watch

Date A Live has finally returned for its fourth season, and that means the anime has gotten a new opening theme sequence to kick it all off! Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako’s original light novel series has been one of the most notable anime adaptations of the 2010s, but it’s also had a irregular path to actually getting to its fourth season. The third season of the series wrapped up its run a few years ago, but there were previously no signs that the series would be making a comeback until the fourth season announced it was in the works last year.

Date A Live has finally returned for Season 4 as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and like each of the seasons before it, the fourth season has been tackled by a new studio and some changes to the production team behind the scenes. The fourth season of the anime also means a new opening and ending theme sequence in tow too. The new opening theme is titled “OveR” as performed by Miyu Tomita, and the new ending theme is titled “S.O.S.” as performed by sweet ARMS. You can check out both of the new themes below as released by Kadokawa:

Directed by Jun Nakagawa for Geek Toys, Date A Live Season 4 (along with the previous three seasons) can be found streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido’s juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?”

Previous cast members returning for the fourth season include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi. New additions are Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia.

