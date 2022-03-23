New Date A Live Season 4 Trailer Released by Crunchyroll

Date A Live will be returning with Season 4 to Crunchyroll very soon, and they have launched a new trailer to celebrate! Koshi Tachibana and Tsunako’s original light novel series had one of the more successful anime debuts of the 2010s, but has had some major shake ups over the years in terms of how it actually got to screens. With three different seasons handled by three different studios, the trend is set to continue with the fourth season developed by yet another new studio. But soon it’ll be put to the test when it finally premieres next month.

With Date A Live returning for Season 4 as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, it was recently confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new season outside of Japan alongside the premiere. Shido will be challenged by yet even more spirits in the coming episodes and fans can get a look at not only the new additions but teases about some of the major battles to look forward to and more with the latest trailer. Featuring English subtitles, you can check out Crunchyroll’s trailer for Date A Live Season 4 below:

Officially premiering on April 8th, Crunchyroll teases Date A Live Season 4 as such, “With multiple Spirits now living with him, Shido’s juggling act of giving ladies attention is never-ending. On top of that, more Spirits arrive for him to put the charm on. As he seals more and more, with his intentions unknown to them, will he be able to keep this up or will it lead to one big, giant spatial quake?” Director Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the Date A Bullet anime spin-off) will be helming the new season for studio Geek Toys. Fumihiko Shimo (Talentless Nana) will be writing the season’s scripts, and Naoto Nakamura will serve as character designer for the season

The new additions to the cast are Akari Kageyama as Mokuro Hoshimiya and Hitomi Nabatame as Nia Honjo, and they’ll be joined by the returning cast of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

