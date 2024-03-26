Date A Live Season 5 Shares New Trailer

Date A Live is one of the many franchises returning for new episodes next month, and the anime has shared a new trailer for Season 5 ahead of its premiere this Spring! Date A Live ended Season 4 with Shido successfully romancing yet another Spirit and adding to his very large team before it came to an end. But it also began teasing a much larger conflict to come, and that seems to be the fulfilled promise with Season 5 as it not only introduces yet another troubling Spirit but a huge new battle that Shido and the others will need to face soon.

Date A Live Season 5 will be premiering next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and has released what is likely the final trailer ahead of the series' premiere. Showing off not only all of the Spirits Shido has teamed up with so far, the newest look at Date A Live's new episodes also show off the new Spirit and big battles slated ahead. You can check out the newest trailer for Date A Live Season 5 below before it hits in April.

Where to Watch Date A Live Season 5

Date A Live Season 5 will be premiering on April 10th, and will be streaming the new episodes with Crunchyroll alongside their debut in Japan. Jun Nakagawa returns as director for studio Geek Toys with a voice cast including Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, and Aya Endo as Mio Takamiya.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Date A Live Season 5 as such, "Cute girls with catastrophic powers? Sounds like trouble! These Spirits cause devastating spatial quakes. The solution? Defeat them…or seduce them. Shido Itsuka possesses the unique charm to make Spirits fall in love. However, just as Shido could save humanity, DEM Industries will stop at nothing to exploit the Spirits' power. Can love conquer all, or will Shido's mission end in disaster?" You can catch up with the first four seasons streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

What do you think of the newest look at Date A Live Season 5?