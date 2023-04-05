Date A Live Season 5 Trailer, Poster Released

The Date A Live anime is coming back with Season 5, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the new season with the first trailer for Date A Live Season 5! Date A Live Season 4 wrapped up its run last Summer with the announcement that the franchise would be continuing with a new anime project. It was not yet revealed at the time what this new anime would be for the franchise, but a recent update has confirmed that Date A Live Season 5 is indeed planned to be in the works for an imminent release.

Date A Live Season 5 has been confirmed to be a new TV animation project now in the works, but there has yet to be a Date A Live Season 5 release date as of this writing. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Date A Live franchise overall and the anime's future, Date A Live Season 5 has dropped its first trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and first poster for the new episodes that you can check out below:

Date A Live Season 5: What to Know

Although this first poster and trailer for Date A Live Season 5 teases the newest Spirit joining the franchise (teased with a first look seen in Date A Live Season 4), Mio Takamiya, Date A Live has confirmed that the new season will feature a retuning staff and cast from Season 4. Date A Live Season 5 will once again feature Jun Nakagawa as director for studio Geek Toys, and a returning voice cast set with Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, and more all set to return.

If you wanted to catch up with the Date A Live anime, you can now check out the first four seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Date A Live as such, "Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help "seal" the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There's just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you."

