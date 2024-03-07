Date A Live Season 5 Release Date, Episode Count Revealed

Date A Live is just one of the major anime franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and now the anime has finally set a release date for Season 5 and number of episodes for its run! Date A Live ended its fourth season and Kurumi led spin-off some time ago with the announcement that Season 5 was in the works, but it's been some time since then. Thankfully, the wait for new episodes is almost over as a huge new battle is coming for Shido and the Spirits with the next wave of episodes hitting this April.

Previously announcing that the new season would be premiering some time this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, Date A Live Season 5 has shared a new update confirming it will be launching on April 10th in Japan. This also comes with an update for how many episodes this will run for as it's listed with 12 episodes for its home media release in Japan. Which means that like the other seasons, Season 5 will be a single cour story before it all wraps up ahead of the Summer.

How to Watch Date A Live Season 5

Date A Live Season 5 will be premiering on April 10th, but has yet to confirm potential international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The new episodes will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous season with Jun Nakagawa as director for studio Geek Toys, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, and Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai all previously announced. There is a new addition to Date A Live for Season 5 with Aya Endo as Mio Takamiya, however.

If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes premiere, you can check out the previous four seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Date A Live as such, "Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help "seal" the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There's just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you."

Will you be checking out Date A Live when it returns for Season 5 this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!