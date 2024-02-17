Date A Live Season 5 Trailer, Poster Released

Date A Live Season 5 is coming our way later this year, and it has finally set a release window with a new trailer and poster! Date A Live is one of the big anime franchises returning for new episodes this year, and the anime is gearing up to introduce a powerful new Spirit at the center of a major new arc that Shido and the others will need to contend with. With the fourth season of the series coming to an end some time ago, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what's to come in the next wave of episodes.

Date A Live V previously announced it would be releasing some time in 2024, but has now confirmed it will be launching some time in April as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule. To celebrate this new release window, the anime has shared a new trailer (that you can find in the video above) and new poster for Date A Live V below. Also revealed is the new opening theme for the series titled "Paradoxes" as performed by Miyu Tomita:

How to Watch Date A Live Season 5

Date A Live Season 5 is premiering some time this April, but has yet to confirm a release date or potential international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. The new episodes will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous season with Jun Nakagawa as director for studio Geek Toys, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, and Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai all previously announced.

New addition to Date A Live for Season 5 is Aya Endo as Mio Takamiya, and you can check out the previous four seasons of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Date A Live as such, "Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help "seal" the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There's just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you."

