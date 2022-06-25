Date A Live Anime Announces Season 5

While quite a few anime adaptations might spring from the medium of manga, there is an ever-growing number of television and movie projects that first got their starts thanks in part to light novel series. Such is the case with Date A Live, the story of Shodi and his friends as they live in a world of "Spirits" as creator Kōshi Tachibana and illustrator Tsunako brought the series to life in 2011. With the fourth season recently drawing to a close following twelve episodes, the series wasted little time in confirming that season five was in the works, with the character designer of the franchise releasing new art to get fans hyped for the return of the franchise.

With the anime adaptation currently having over forty episodes under its belt, the series recently brought its story to an end in the light novel series, Date A Live Encore, so it's still up in the air when it comes to how many additional episodes and/or movies the franchise will release in the future.

The character designer of Date A Live, Tsunako, shared a brand new image of the series' heroines while also confirming that a fifth season of the series was in the works, though there are still plenty of questions regarding where the series will venture next following the conclusion of the fourth season:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the first four seasons of Date A Live, you can currently stream them on Crunchyroll, with the official description from the streaming service reading as such:

"Ordinary high school boy Shido discovers a mysterious girl at ground zero of a recent spacequake. Shido learns, through his sister Kotori, that the girl is one of the Spirits: mystical creatures responsible for the spacequakes. Shido is recruited to help "seal" the sprits and end their threat to mankind. There's just one catch: the only way to seal a spirit—is to make her fall in love with you."

What events do you think will take place for Shido and the world of Spirits in the upcoming fifth season of the anime adaptation? How many more seasons do you think Date A Live will release before bringing its story to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.