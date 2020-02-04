Death Note Trends Worldwide Over Donald Trump Cameo

Few expected to open social media and see Death Note trending worldwide under the category of “Politics” – but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. The Death Note: Special One-Shot 2020 was just released, and one scene in it sees US President Donald Trump offering to buy the Death Note (and subsequently Ryuk’s services) for an exorbitant amount of money. That act starts a bidding war that eventually ends with America getting the Death Note for 1 Quadrillion Japanese yen. Naturally, the idea of Donald Trump getting his hands on the Death Note was an instant buzz-worthy act to imagine – and also a pretty good global promotion for the Death Note franchise.

Now, as you can see below, people all over the Internet that are now going in on this collision of politics and anime, with some pretty hilarious reactions to seeing Donald Trump in Death note:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trump Death Note

#DeathNote sequel official one shot manga

President @realDonaldTrump buys the Death Note. What will happen next? pic.twitter.com/82ko2XeaSZ — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) February 3, 2020

Fun fact: this was originally meant to be on @CNN in the manga, but was later removed for the final release to be a generic news station — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) February 3, 2020

Here’s the scene that introduces Death Note‘s version of Donald Trump, and his intention to buy the book. CNN almost got in on this act, as well.

Oh No….

THEY GAVE TRUMP A DEATH NOTE?! OH NO OH GOD! pic.twitter.com/6HJcrJdsyd — Cliche Hiei (@AsideofGaming) February 3, 2020

For some fans, the idea of Trump getting the Death Note was a DEFCON 1 emergency.

“Politics” LOL.

“Politics”



LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/5IMbDq6iHS — 🍎 Ken Xyro | 🎮 Playing DBZKakarot (@KenXyro) February 4, 2020

People knew the 2020 election was going to get real – but they never imagined it would get so real that “Death Note” would be a trending political topic!

Buyer Beware…

Donald Trump reading the new rule of the Death Note. pic.twitter.com/Gq5vCR53E9 — Dante Strada ⚡ (@DanteStrada) February 4, 2020

#deathnote | Death Note

ryuk: “so you paid all the money just to die”

trump: pic.twitter.com/rrp3ACYe2J — MR YUNG AND SEXY (@YModaS_) February 3, 2020

The manga version of Trump spent a lot to get his hands on the Death Note – but he may not ultimately be happy that he did.

RFLMAO

Never in a million years did I ever think I’d be seeing Ryuk handing over a death note to Donald Trump LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/1wMv84z6Vo — senk (@Senkyyo) February 3, 2020

BRUH WHY IS TRUMP ON THAT DEATH NOTE ONE SHOT WTF LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Sujal (@ReadBerserk1) February 3, 2020

For some fans, this is pure comedy.

Not Funny Bro.

You’re laughing. I gave the Death Note to Trump, and you’re laughing. pic.twitter.com/pUPsV7SPLz — Kallix (@Kallix_) February 3, 2020

For other fans, this was no laughing matter at all. AT. ALL.

What’s He Gonna Do?

What did Donald Trump write in the Death Note. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/788KgZIbqK — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 4, 2020

This is the million-dollar question, with some quadrillion-dollar wrong answers being given. Definitely read this thread.

Best Guy

Death Note’s Trump is less of an asshole. pic.twitter.com/6eNN5gJipQ — Kumi (@D_Kumii) February 3, 2020

Some fans really prefer Death Note Trump to real-life Trump.

A Laughing Stock

DEATH NOTE CALLED OUT TRUMP LMAO pic.twitter.com/3aWVJgb4MM — tay (@uppermooon) February 3, 2020

Remember when Trump swore he’d end the trend of foreign nations laughing at America? How’s that working out?

If I’d Knew Then…

imagine going back to 2007 when death note ended and telling people that in 13 years there will be a one-shot continuation featuring a panel of Ryuk handing a Death Note to United States President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/WUQuN2XFuP — Brando (@bamisoffline) February 3, 2020

When Death Note started, nobody (not one psychic, fortune teller, or market analyst) ever would’ve predicted that a scene like this one would ever be possible. Not in a million years or dimensions of the multiverse.