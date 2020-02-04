Anime

Death Note Trends Worldwide Over Donald Trump Cameo

Few expected to open social media and see Death Note trending worldwide under the category of […]

By

Few expected to open social media and see Death Note trending worldwide under the category of “Politics” – but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. The Death Note: Special One-Shot 2020 was just released, and one scene in it sees US President Donald Trump offering to buy the Death Note (and subsequently Ryuk’s services) for an exorbitant amount of money. That act starts a bidding war that eventually ends with America getting the Death Note for 1 Quadrillion Japanese yen. Naturally, the idea of Donald Trump getting his hands on the Death Note was an instant buzz-worthy act to imagine – and also a pretty good global promotion for the Death Note franchise.

Now, as you can see below, people all over the Internet that are now going in on this collision of politics and anime, with some pretty hilarious reactions to seeing Donald Trump in Death note:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trump Death Note

Here’s the scene that introduces Death Note‘s version of Donald Trump, and his intention to buy the book. CNN almost got in on this act, as well. 

Oh No….

For some fans, the idea of Trump getting the Death Note was a DEFCON 1 emergency. 

“Politics” LOL.

People knew the 2020 election was going to get real – but they never imagined it would get so real that “Death Note” would be a trending political topic! 

Buyer Beware…

The manga version of Trump spent a lot to get his hands on the Death Note – but he may not ultimately be happy that he did. 

RFLMAO

For some fans, this is pure comedy. 

Not Funny Bro.

For other fans, this was no laughing matter at all. AT. ALL. 

What’s He Gonna Do?

This is the million-dollar question, with some quadrillion-dollar wrong answers being given. Definitely read this thread. 

Best Guy

Some fans really prefer Death Note Trump to real-life Trump. 

A Laughing Stock

Remember when Trump swore he’d end the trend of foreign nations laughing at America? How’s that working out? 

If I’d Knew Then…

When Death Note started, nobody (not one psychic, fortune teller, or market analyst) ever would’ve predicted that a scene like this one would ever be possible. Not in a million years or dimensions of the multiverse. 

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts