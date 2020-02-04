Death Note Trends Worldwide Over Donald Trump Cameo

Few expected to open social media and see Death Note trending worldwide under the category of “Politics” – but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. The Death Note: Special One-Shot 2020 was just released, and one scene in it sees US President Donald Trump offering to buy the Death Note (and subsequently Ryuk’s services) for an exorbitant amount of money. That act starts a bidding war that eventually ends with America getting the Death Note for 1 Quadrillion Japanese yen. Naturally, the idea of Donald Trump getting his hands on the Death Note was an instant buzz-worthy act to imagine – and also a pretty good global promotion for the Death Note franchise.
Now, as you can see below, people all over the Internet that are now going in on this collision of politics and anime, with some pretty hilarious reactions to seeing Donald Trump in Death note:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Trump Death Note
#DeathNote sequel official one shot manga— 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) February 3, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump buys the Death Note. What will happen next? pic.twitter.com/82ko2XeaSZ
Fun fact: this was originally meant to be on @CNN in the manga, but was later removed for the final release to be a generic news station— 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) February 3, 2020
Here’s the scene that introduces Death Note‘s version of Donald Trump, and his intention to buy the book. CNN almost got in on this act, as well.
Oh No….
THEY GAVE TRUMP A DEATH NOTE?! OH NO OH GOD! pic.twitter.com/6HJcrJdsyd— Cliche Hiei (@AsideofGaming) February 3, 2020
For some fans, the idea of Trump getting the Death Note was a DEFCON 1 emergency.
“Politics” LOL.
“Politics”— 🍎 Ken Xyro | 🎮 Playing DBZKakarot (@KenXyro) February 4, 2020
LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/5IMbDq6iHS
People knew the 2020 election was going to get real – but they never imagined it would get so real that “Death Note” would be a trending political topic!
Buyer Beware…
Donald Trump reading the new rule of the Death Note. pic.twitter.com/Gq5vCR53E9— Dante Strada ⚡ (@DanteStrada) February 4, 2020
#deathnote | Death Note— MR YUNG AND SEXY (@YModaS_) February 3, 2020
ryuk: “so you paid all the money just to die”
trump: pic.twitter.com/rrp3ACYe2J
The manga version of Trump spent a lot to get his hands on the Death Note – but he may not ultimately be happy that he did.
RFLMAO
Never in a million years did I ever think I’d be seeing Ryuk handing over a death note to Donald Trump LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/1wMv84z6Vo— senk (@Senkyyo) February 3, 2020
BRUH WHY IS TRUMP ON THAT DEATH NOTE ONE SHOT WTF LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Sujal (@ReadBerserk1) February 3, 2020
For some fans, this is pure comedy.
Not Funny Bro.
You’re laughing. I gave the Death Note to Trump, and you’re laughing. pic.twitter.com/pUPsV7SPLz— Kallix (@Kallix_) February 3, 2020
For other fans, this was no laughing matter at all. AT. ALL.
What’s He Gonna Do?
What did Donald Trump write in the Death Note. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/788KgZIbqK— YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 4, 2020
This is the million-dollar question, with some quadrillion-dollar wrong answers being given. Definitely read this thread.
Best Guy
Death Note’s Trump is less of an asshole. pic.twitter.com/6eNN5gJipQ— Kumi (@D_Kumii) February 3, 2020
Some fans really prefer Death Note Trump to real-life Trump.
A Laughing Stock
DEATH NOTE CALLED OUT TRUMP LMAO pic.twitter.com/3aWVJgb4MM— tay (@uppermooon) February 3, 2020
Remember when Trump swore he’d end the trend of foreign nations laughing at America? How’s that working out?
If I’d Knew Then…
imagine going back to 2007 when death note ended and telling people that in 13 years there will be a one-shot continuation featuring a panel of Ryuk handing a Death Note to United States President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/WUQuN2XFuP— Brando (@bamisoffline) February 3, 2020
When Death Note started, nobody (not one psychic, fortune teller, or market analyst) ever would’ve predicted that a scene like this one would ever be possible. Not in a million years or dimensions of the multiverse.