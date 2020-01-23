New Death Note Manga Shows Off Its Chilling Cover Artwork

Death Note has been out of commission for a good while now, but the series lives on. Whether it is on Netflix or the stage, the supernatural series more to give, and fans just got a sneak-peek at the cover artwork for Death Note‘s upcoming manga.

Yes, you did read that right. Death Note has a comeback planned for 2020, and it will be printed for the world to see. The original creators of Death Note are reviving the series for a special one-shot, and fans can check out some new artwork from the story now.

As you can see down below, the cover artwork features a familiar face. Ryuk takes up the majority of the cover in all his ghastly glory. The pale Shinigami looks the same as ever, and his horrific gaze hasn’t lost any of its intimidation factor.

The artwork also shows a character sitting on Ryuk, and they certainly look trendy. Light famously rocked a haircut like old-school Justin Bieber, but the same cannot be said for this character. He has a solid undercut to contend with, and his loose white top are giving fans some serious L vibes.

Death Note One Shot 2020 Cover#DeathNote pic.twitter.com/7UrcGWvski — 🥭 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 23, 2020

For those unaware of this upcoming title, Death Note will return in a matter of weeks through Shueisha. The 87-page story will see Ryuk return to Earth after his Death Note falls into another human’s hands. It will be set after the events of the original manga, so fans are eager to see how Kira’s legacy lives on in this surely dark follow up.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”