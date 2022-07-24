Death Note Is Coming to The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror

The Simpsons is carrying on as always, and with a new season on the horizon, all eyes are on what the series will do next. The fall season will bring out a slew of holiday-centric episodes as always, and The Simpsons will go all out for Halloween as usual. After all, a new Treehouse of Horror special is on the docket, and it seems this new one will pay homage to a famous anime.

According to a new report from San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons will tap into the world of Death Note when its new Halloween episode goes live. The horror special will also pay tribute to films like IT, so movie fans can expect some wild surprises in this upcoming release.

Of course, this is not the first time The Simpsons has paid homage to an anime. Back in season 26, the show referenced a ton of different anime as the Simpsons family leaned into One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Attack on Titan, and more. And in 2020, the Treehouse of Horror special introduced a multiverse to the franchise, and one of the worlds actually turned Homer into an anime protagonist.

Now, the time has come for The Simpsons to bring Death Note into its vocabulary. The hit manga-turned-anime has been around for years and remains a classic with fans. Its supernatural thrills and violent crime make it the perfect choice for Treehouse of Horror to parody. So if we had to guess, it's probably Bart who will discover a death note and kick off the spooky special this October.

Are you excited to see The Simpsons give its take on Death Note? What other anime series should the cartoon look into parodying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.