Death Note: The Musical Previews Rehearsals Ahead of UK Debut

Are you ready to revisit Death Note? It has been a hot minute since the hit anime IP ran out any new content, but that will change soon enough. If you did not know, Death Note: The Musical is gearing up for its English premiere. The award-winning musical is gunning for its European launch next week, and we just got a first look at Death Note thanks to some rehearsal shots.

The photos come from Danny Khan and What's on Stage as the site broke the exclusive images earlier today. As you can see below, the photos highlight the cast behind Death Note: The Musical area of its limited West End launch. We can even see the infamous Death Note itself lurking in a few stills, and the cast behind this show looks ready to take the stage.

If you are not familiar with the take on Death Note, you should know a team announced the anime's musical comeback earlier in the year. Directed by Nick Winston, this West End production features a score by Frank Wildhorn who created musicals of Jekyll and Hyde to start. Jack Murphy oversaw the lyrics for this project while Ivan Menchell did the book.

As this revival marks the musical's English debut, a number of impressive West End talent is taking part in Death Note. Joaquin Pedro Valdes is playing Light while Dean John-Wilson plays L. Frances Mayli McCann plays Misa, Adam Pascal plays Ryuk, and others such as Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan, and Ray Marbella appear as well.

This European debut is a long time coming, that's for sure. The adaptation came to life behind the scenes in 2013 before its first show went live in April 2015. The following year saw South Korea adapt Death Note: The Musical where it won a series of accolades. Now, Death Note: The Musical is ready to launch in English, and these rehearsal shots look downright promising.

What do you think about this latest look at Death Note: The Musical? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!