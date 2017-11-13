The Massive ‘Death Note’ Manga Omnibus Is Back on Super Sale

The Death Note Manga omnibus is the most fun and affordable way to own this brilliant series – pure and simple. The 2,400 page book is roughly 3.5-inches thick, making it a unique collectible and conversation piece. It’s also an insta-buy during this sale.

The Death Note All-In-One-Edition is currently $28.13 on Amazon, which is 30-percent off the list price. You can order it right here while supplies last. The deal is within three bucks of the lowest price that we’ve ever seen on this massive tome. It’s also less than half of the price of buying the series in a 13-volume set. The omnibus contains the entire manga series along with an epilogue chapter that has never before been published in English, and the whole thing is contained in a silver slipcase.

I jumped on the Death Note All-In-One Edition as soon as it was released, and I can say that it’s a really fun way to own the manga. It’s also a steal at this price. You may not agree with that statement if you have small hands and end up dropping it on your foot.