Delicious in Dungeon Episode 13 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is kicking off the second half of the anime's debut season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the promo for Episode 13! Delicious in Dungeon has officially wrapped the first cour of the anime's run with Laios and his party successfully reviving Laios' sister Falin. Although it had seemed like she was beyond saving after being digested by the red dragon in the previous episode, Marcille was able to save her with some dark and mysterious magic. But that's only the start of what's going down this season.

Delicious in Dungeon is now preparing to launch its second cour of episodes for the anime's first season, and that means it will be continuing with new episodes through the upcoming Spring 2024 anime schedule. With Falin now rescued and in the party, it's time for Laios and the others to make their way back out of the dungeon and figuring out what's next. But that's easier said than done as things are only going to get more complicated the looks of the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 13. Check it out below:

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 13

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 13 will be premiering on Thursday, March 28th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios finally succeed in reviving Falin. Senshi was faced with a large amount of red dragon meat and was wondering how to cook it. However, the joy of their reunion is short-lived, when Falin wakes up and slips out of her bed, feeling dazed as if being controlled by someone. Laios, looking for the missing Falin, heads to the red dragon's corpse. The person there was the elf magician who had previously tried to kill Laios in the living painting."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

