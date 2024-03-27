These Are the Anime Adaptations Fans Want Ordered in 2024

Each year, it seems more and more anime titles are coming to life. From adaptations to originals and spin offs, the medium always has something in store for fans. This much is true in 2023 as some big anime titles are on the horizon. And thanks to Anime Japan 2024, we have a better idea of what shows the fandom wants to see ordered this year.

The reveal comes from an annual survey that Anime Japan does. After narrowing down 50 nominated titles, a top ten list was picked after more than 100,000 votes were cast at Anime Japan. The survey asked attendees which manga they want to see animated, and it turns out some big manga titles made the list.

Shinanonchi no Ikuru

Syougakuseiemumotoemumi no kattekimamaraifu

Real Akiba Boys

I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl

Ugly Duckling of the Entertainment District

Kitanai Kimi ga Ichiban Kawaii

Kagurabachi

The Summer You Were There

Kindergarten Wars

Psyren



For those curious about the top titles on this list, they do not have English translations at present. Shinanonchi no Ikuru comes from Kadokawa, and it is a family slice-of-life series set during the Showa and Heisei periods of Japan. As for second series, the long-winded title is also a family comedy that is more about humor than action. However, there are some impressive Shonen Jump titles on this list.

After all, Kagurabachi made a stellar launch on this list following its launch last fall. There are also hits like Kindergarten Wars and Psyren to consider. You can find these series stateside courtesy of Viz Media. And given how big this poll is with industry experts, there is a good chance one of these titles will get an anime before long!

