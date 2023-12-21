Delicious in Dungeon to Stream Weekly on Netflix

It's happening, guys. As anime has become bigger by the year, more and more services are investing in streaming top-tier series. Netflix has long drawn critiques for releasing its anime licenses late, but that is changing all thanks to Delicious in Dungeon. After all, the Studio Trigger anime is slated to drop next month, and an update confirms Delicious in Dungeon week simuldub on Netflix with Japan.

Yes, you read that right! Netflix is doing a simuldub of Delicious in Dungeon beginning on January 4th. Kadokawa released the big news today, and it turns out Netflix's English dub will release in time with the show's Japanese launch. Other simuldubs will be included globally in Spain, Brazil, Thailand, Germany, France, and more.

As you can imagine, this update is pretty huge given Netflix's usual approach to anime. The streaming service has a ton of top-notch shows in its catalog, but exclusive licenses are normally delayed. Shows like The Seven Deadly Sins were shown weekly in Japan and then released in batches on Netflix after dubbing completed. Not long ago, Netflix began testing weekly episode rollouts for live-action series, and anime fans have been eager to get in on the action. So luckily, Delicious in Dungeon will test out the schedule for us.

If you are not familiar with Delicious in Dungeon, the hit series by Ryoko Kui has plenty of fans hyped. The series first debuted in February 2014, and it came to a close earlier this year. Studio Trigger is overseeing a two-cour adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon to start. So for those who want to know more about the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

What do you make of this Netflix update? Do you want the service to treat more anime series like this...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!