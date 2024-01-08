Delicious in Dungeon Director Hypes the Anime's Future

Delicious in Dungeon has officially begun its anime run as part of the now ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the director behind the series is hyping up the future of the series to come! Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon was likely the most anticipated anime adaptation of the year as fans were excited to see how the food adventure series would be brought to life, and this anticipation only grew thanks to Studio Trigger being the ones behind the new adaptation. With the anime now premiering its first episode all over the world, fans are excited to see what's coming next.

Delicious in Dungeon has debuted its first episode with Netflix, and director Yoshihiro Miyajima is celebrating with a special new interview with Studio Trigger. Along with detailing more information about his past with the studio and his work so far, the director shared a statement about the anime's future, "It's Trigger's first manga-adaptation anime. All of our staff are working hard to deliver this wonderful anime to the world. Episode 1 has just aired, but there are more episodes to come, 2 seasons in total. I hope you enjoy it." Check out the full interview below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon's first episode is now available for streaming with Netflix, and the anime will be streaming on a weekly basis simultaneously around the world. Yoshihiro Miyajima directs the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The core Japanese voice cast includes Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, and Hiroshi Naka as Senshi.

Netflix teases what to expect from Delicious in Dungeon as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

