Delicious in Dungeon Releases New Trailer, Release Window

Whether it be thanks to isekai series and/or original anime adaptations, dungeon crawlers have become a big market in the anime world. One of the biggest examples of this that has yet to receive its own anime adaptation is Delicious in Dungeon, the story that blends monster hunting with searching for some of the most delicious recipes the world has to offer. Now, not only has a new trailer dropped for the upcoming anime, but the series has revealed its release window along with the studio that will be bringing the adventures of Laiod and his fellow warriors to life.

None other than Studio TRIGGER will be taking on the dungeon crawling series, with the animation house well known for its work on classics including Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Promare, Kill la Kill, and Little Witch Academia to name a few. With the new trailer, anime fans also can expect to receive the series in January of next year, making Delicious in Dungeon one of the biggest new anime series of 2024. From this first trailer, it's clear that TRIGGER has captured the energetic spirit of the original series along with the extremely edible culinary creations.

Delicious in Dungeon Trailer

If you're unfamiliar with this dungeon-crawling series that mixes culinary skills with monster fighting, here's how Yen Press, the English publisher of the manga, describes Delicious in Dungeon, "What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions."

"They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

