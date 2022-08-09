Delicious in Dungeon Anime Announced

While some major anime franchises are set to return in the months ahead, there are some heavy hitters from the manga world set to finally hit the small screen. With the long-awaited Chainsaw Man series arriving this October, it would appear that the story of Denji is set to have company as another fan favorite will receive an anime adaptation of its own. Delicious in Dungeon is a story that follows a band of warriors attempting to survive by incorporating cooking techniques into their dungeon crawling and is now preparing to arrive on the small screen in the future.

Created by Ryoko Kui, the series plays out as something ripped directly from a Dungeons And Dragons campaign, taking a band of various warriors and spending extra time focused on what each brave fighter is putting into their bodies. The upcoming anime will be adapted by Studio TRIGGER, the same company responsible for the likes of Kill la Kill, Promare, and the upcoming Netflix original, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The Official Twitter Account for Delicious in Dungeon shared the big news, though a release date and cast have yet to be revealed:

If you want an idea of what this anime adaptation might look like, a previous brief segment had been created for the series in helping to push a past manga volume for Delicious in Dungeon, though obviously this past interpretation wasn't created by Studio TRIGGER:

The original Delicious in Dungeon manga series arrived in 2018, and Yen Press supplied an official description for the series that has become a fan favorite even without an anime adaptation:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

Are you hyped for the arrival of this magical story that focuses on the world of dungeons, dragons, and cuisine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Delicious in Dungeon.