10 Reasons You Need to Read ‘Delicious in Dungeon’

If you walk into a comics shop or book store to discover a new manga series, it’s difficult to know where to start. There are so many new series and genres being translated to English each year that the buffet of options can be overwhelming. That’s why we’re here to help. If you pay much attention to ComicBook.com, then you’ve undoubtedly already heard of great new(er) series like My Hero Academia or One Punch Man. However, there’s one series outside of the superhero genre you might not have seen before that definitely deserves some consideration: Delicious in Dungeon.

The series created by Ryōko Kui blends the fantasy and cooking genres to create a truly unique recipe. Its fifth volume was released in English this week, presenting a perfect time to check it out. If you need some convincing, we’ve assembled a list of 10 reasons why everyone should give Delicious in Dungeon a chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Adventure

Kui has reduced the Dungeons & Dragons style of adventure down to its essential components in Delicious in Dungeon. There is an entire economy built around small teams of adventurers exploring the remains of a castle that was mysteriously discovered beneath a town. The further adventurers go, the more treasure there is to be found and the more dangerous the inhabitants of the castle become. It’s an easily understood arrangement that makes everything else about the story snap easily into place.

The Party

Delicious in Dungeon begins with the remains of a prior adventuring party. Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck are three friends abandoned by the rest of their group and seeking to return to the catacombs to save a comrade they had to leave behind. With the addition of Senshi, a mysterious dwarf, this classic style of fantasy RPG party is complete. Each of the original four leads has a strong personality, compelling motives, and unique skills. In the first volume alone it’s easy to develop favorites and understand each of their roles, making them a great central cast for this series.

The Recipes

Senshi’s addition to the group comes as a solution to a very unique problem. The team cannot afford rations, and Senshi is an expert in cooking what can be found inside the castle they are raiding. His recipes and explanation for how and why he uses certain ingredients are a key element of the series. It is food science combined with mouthwatering ideas and illustrations of food. While some of the fantastical ingredients in Delicious in Dungeon can’t be found in a grocery store (or reality), there’s enough resemblance to our world to help any aspiring chef cook up some new ideas.

The Swords

There’s plenty of action in Delicious in Dungeon, especially as the party has to regularly slay their own dinner. Laios and Senshi are the brawlers of the group and can be witnessed battling hordes of villains in some excellent combat sequences. Chilchuck plays the role of rogue, which involves plenty of trickery and some unique moments of combat. Like any great fantasy story there are magical swords as well, which add a whole new layer of excitement to the tale.

The Sorcery

Marcille is the designated magic-user of the group, and its through her knowledge and casting that readers become aware of how magic functions in this new fantasy world. Her spells are excellent enough in combat, throwing out massive explosions and other deadly results. Yet the series also delves into the mechanics of magic and the precise preparation required for many effects. There are also hints about the way in which magic is learned and past misdeeds on Marcille’s part that promise this element of the series will only expand as it continues.

The Maps

The design of the story with adventurers descending from the top of a castle into its lowest reaches makes for an interesting approach to worldbuilding. Every new chapter unveils a bit more, like levels in a video game, with each new layer exposing new terrains and monsters. It’s an excellent device for building tension and growing the setting itself. Every reader has a clear idea of where the heroes are and it might even inspire some dungeon masters to plan new maps for their own adventures.

The Monsters

With each chapter themed around a new dish, that requires the heroes to encounter a lot of new monsters in each volume. This includes classics of fantasy, like orcs and kelpies, but also an array of original inventions. The series has clearly designed some of its most interesting foes to match interesting ingredients from the real world, resulting in some wild combinations. Each new fight features new strategies and twists in addition to recipes, meaning it’s always a delight to meet a new monster.

The Mystery

Beyond the quest to save a lost teammate and capture as much gold as possible, there’s a greater mystery behind the existence of the dungeon itself. Its discovery was an enormous surprise and there are only theories as to where it and its monsters come from. As the heroes delve deeper into the dungeon, they also approach the answers behind this mystery that hangs over the entire series.

The Art

Kui’s art stands out for a number of reasons. His ability to depict both the preparation and final dishes of food is enough to make one’s mouth water. Each recipe page is difficult to turn. However, there’s ample room for horror, comedy, and adventure as well. Action is fast paced with plenty of gruesome endings for monsters (and sometimes almost-endings for the heroes). Exaggerated features lead to some excellent comedic interplay and truly horrifying creatures as well. Kui flexes his style and tone regularly throughout each chapter of the series and the result is a very compelling read.

The Future

Volume five of Delicious in Dungeon brings the first big adventure for these heroes to a close. However, the series has the potential to go much further, and critical acclaim in both Japan and around the world has spiked interest in seeing more of it. Even if there are only five collections of Delicious in Dungeon, it will remain a great series. There is more story to be told though, and now is the perfect time to catch up and support the ongoing dungeon diving of this great squad of warriors and chefs.