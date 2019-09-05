Anime

Delicious in Dungeon’s Special Anime Promo Has Fans Begging For More

The Delicious In Dungeon manga is a fan favorite, following along with a ‘stereotypical RPG group’ […]

By

The Delicious In Dungeon manga is a fan favorite, following along with a “stereotypical RPG group” that have run into a few problems with their attempted quests. After losing much of their party and needing to rebuild, the remaining party members in the form of Laios, Chilchuk, and Marcille begin hunkering down and figuring out what they’ll need in order to get back on their feet in the dungeon crawling department. With so much money devoted to adventuring, the gang figures that in order to cut back on overall expenses, they’ll simply eat what they find on each quest!

Recently, to promote the manga’s upcoming eighth volume, the series released an animated 30 second teaser that has fans imaging what an anime could look like and just how badly this is something they’ve always wanted! We’ve checked all the corners of the internet to share some of the “Delicious” fans and what their thoughts are on the newly released animated commercial:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Original 30-Second Animation That Has Fans Watering At The Mouth

This Is How It Could Be But You Playin’

Heart Exploding Action

My Heart Is Full And My Pores Are Clean

Dungeon Meshi So Good!

Respect The Beard

Happy Happy Joy Joy

The Thirst Is Real

The Old Switcheroo

We Deserve!

Tagged:

Related Posts