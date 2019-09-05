Delicious in Dungeon’s Special Anime Promo Has Fans Begging For More

The Delicious In Dungeon manga is a fan favorite, following along with a “stereotypical RPG group” that have run into a few problems with their attempted quests. After losing much of their party and needing to rebuild, the remaining party members in the form of Laios, Chilchuk, and Marcille begin hunkering down and figuring out what they’ll need in order to get back on their feet in the dungeon crawling department. With so much money devoted to adventuring, the gang figures that in order to cut back on overall expenses, they’ll simply eat what they find on each quest!

Recently, to promote the manga’s upcoming eighth volume, the series released an animated 30 second teaser that has fans imaging what an anime could look like and just how badly this is something they’ve always wanted! We’ve checked all the corners of the internet to share some of the “Delicious” fans and what their thoughts are on the newly released animated commercial:

The Original 30-Second Animation That Has Fans Watering At The Mouth

This Is How It Could Be But You Playin’

i gasped so loud at this short little farcille shot omg..

😭💕💕💕💕 this is what a dungeon meshi anime could be…. pic.twitter.com/Vo4XPTIOMJ — 🌈spleen @ semi-hiatus (@petithiccup) September 5, 2019

Heart Exploding Action

I know this was just a CM for the next manga volume, but this makes my heart explode with joy. I hope Dungeon Meshi gets a proper anime someday! 🍖 https://t.co/TOkRDdwvVG — Saane (@_Saane) September 4, 2019

My Heart Is Full And My Pores Are Clean

I know it’s just an animated advertisement for the next manga volume but god god GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD!!! MY HEART IS FULL AND MY PORES ARE CLEAN. IF YOU’RE NOT READING DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON (DUNGEON MESHI) YOU’RE WRONG AND NATURAL SELECTION IS COMING FOR YOU! pic.twitter.com/SpF3cZ8bLg — Bace 2019 Japan Tour (@BJeleren) September 5, 2019

Dungeon Meshi So Good!

pls…………… dungeon meshi so good… im lsoing my mind bc of that cm its so good — please don’t pirate my free horse game (@scorpionbitch_) September 4, 2019

Respect The Beard

I don’t know who that little bearded guy is in Dungeon Meshi but I will lay down my life for him in an instant — Sinbucket (@sentanos) September 5, 2019

Happy Happy Joy Joy

LRT I really love Dungeon Meshi, ya’ll– and just seeing an animated ad for the latest volume fills my heart with such joy — Morgan ‘Sunny’ VDC @ coffee regrets (@SunflowerVDC) September 5, 2019

The Thirst Is Real

The Old Switcheroo

YOU ALL I THOUGHT DUNGEON MESHI WAS GETTING AN ANIME AWWW it’s just a commercial….. STILL THEY ARE SO CUTE! — edelworm on a string (@blue_spotted_lu) September 5, 2019

We Deserve!