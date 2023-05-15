Delicious in Dungeon Anime to Drop Its First Trailer Soon

Delicious in Dungeon has been hard at work on the official debut of its anime adaptation, and it turns out that fans will get to see the first look at this new anime soon as Delicious in Dungeon has announced it will be dropping its first teaser trailer very soon. Ryoko Kui's original Delicious in Dungeon manga has been running in the pages of Enterbrain's Harta magazine since 2014, and it has since gone on to grow with a huge cult fanbase as fans fell in love with its blend of fantasy and real world cooking as a group goes through a dungeon and survives by making food out of what they find.

Delicious in Dungeon officially announced it was going to get an anime adaptation last Summer, but there have been very few updates as to how this new Delicious in Dungeon anime would look in motion or who even will be bringing it to life. It seems like we'll get a massive update soon as Delicious in Dungeon has announced that the first teaser trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation will be releasing on May 25th with a count down clock now set for its premiere

What to Know for the Dungeon Meshi Anime

Delicious in Dungeon has yet to reveal a release date for its anime adaptation as of this writing, but it has been confirmed to be adapted by Studio Trigger, the same studio behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kill la Kill, Gridman Universe and more. This first teaser trailer will not only give fans the first look at the new Delicious in Dungeon anime, but will also reveal the voice actor behind one of its main leads, Laios Touden. As for what to expect from the story, Yen Press releases Delicious in Dungeon's manga in English and they tease Delicious in Dungeon as such:

"What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: 'Let's eat the monsters!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

