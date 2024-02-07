Demon Slayer Season 4 Will Star With an Extended Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up for a big comeback. This year will mark the launch of its fourth season, and Demon Slayer has plenty in store for its Hashira Training arc. The big event will put Tanjiro through trials unlike any we've seen before, and they will start in a few months. Not long ago, some fans were lucky enough to check out Demon Slayer's season four premiere in theaters, and we learned an important detail about the premiere.

It turns out Demon Slayer's Hashira Training arc will kickstart with a one-hour premiere. The special will not only help recap the journey Tanjiro has taken so far but also set up the meat of season four. After all, the new season will adapt the Hashira Training arc, so Tanjiro is about to get to know the rest of his superiors well this season.

Of course, Tanjiro has won over his share of Hashira so far. From Rengoku to Tengen, our hero has worked with a number of the Hashira and won them over with his talent. In season three, Demon Slayer paired Tanjiro with the Love Hashira and Mist Hashira amid the Swordsmith Village arc. Now, Tanjiro has to win over the rest of the Hashira, and that is easier said than done courtesy of swordsmen like Sanemi.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer ahead of season four, don't sweat. The show is easy to find online as Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming seasons one through three. As for the Hashira Training arc, it will host its compilation film in New York City this month before hitting theaters for a limited time. The movie will allow fans to check out the Hashira Training arc early, so you better start binging ASAP.

Want to know more about Demon Slayer? No worries. You can read up on the story's synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

