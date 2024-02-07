Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Movie Earns Top Spot at Opening Box Opening

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is preparing for its next bout in theaters. Not long ago, the anime let fans know it was preparing for the Hashira Training arc with another film. Now, the movie has gone live in Japan, and Demon Slayer has topped the box office once again. And honestly? Are we even surprised anymore?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training film went live in Japan this past weekend. The movie, which covers the one-hour premiere of Demon Slayer's upcoming season, earned well over $4 million USD in its first three days. Now, all eyes are on the special as Demon Slayer preps a world tour ahead of the Hashira Training arc.

Following its launch in Tokyo, the Demon Slayer World Tour is heading to New York. The United States well welcome the event on February 10th, and then a number of other countries like South Korea, Germany, Mexico, India, Brazil, and more will follow. Demon Slayer will wrap its winding tour on February 25th in Hong Kong. Then, North American theaters will usher the new Demon Slayer into theaters nationwide on February 23rd before the anime's fourth season goes live this spring.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you can check out the series over on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Demon Slayer is published in full by Viz Media stateside. So for more information on Demon Slayer, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Learning to destroy demons won't be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what's going on, might provide some answers?but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first!"

HT – ANN