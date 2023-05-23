Viral Demon Slayer Cosplay Unlocks the Sound Hashira's Past

Demon Slayer is keeping busy these days with a new season, and it has put all eyes on its Hashira once again. The anime's third season has the Mist Hashira and Love Hashira fighting for their lives alongside Tanjiro. Of course, the hero knows a thing or two about teaming up with the Hashira given his past with Rengoku and Tengen. Still, there is much about the Hashiras fans don't know, and one cosplay is going viral for unlocking part of Tengen's flashy past.

As you can see below, the piece comes from one of the anime fandom's top cosplayers. Taryn Cosplay hit up Instagram with their post that brings Tengen's time as a ninja to life. Dressed in his old shinobi gear, this cosplay is detailed to the nines, and Taryn Cosplay says this flashback outfit is a favorite from Demon Slayer.

"Flamboyantly sharing on Your feed our KNY best hubby and Sound Hashira. I hope you enjoyed this alternative outfit I made," the cosplayer shared. "My life has always been shaped somehow by anime series, but now that Cosplaying is a major part of it, they are even more inspiring!"

It is easy to see just how much time went into this Demon Slayer cosplay given its quality and details. Just the makeup done for Tengen alone is enough to make us geek out. From top to bottom, this cosplay shows how Tengen managed to be his flashy self even when living under the ninja code. It became easier for the Sound Hashira to flex when he joined the Demon Slayers, but this throwback look is where Tengen's love of loud looks began.

If you want to see more looks from Taryn Cosplay, you can find them on Instagram here. As for Demon Slayer, you can find the anime's new season on Hulu and Crunchyroll as new episodes go live weekly. For more details on the hit series, you can find Demon Slayer's official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think about this latest take on Demon Slayer's Sound Hashira?