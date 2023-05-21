Demon Slayer Finally Unmasks Hotaru, Tanjiro's Spitfire Swordsmith

Demon Slayer has a new episode on the loose, and this latest update marked a turning point for the season. After all, the show made its return earlier this year, and it was there fans met up with Tanjiro for the Swordsmith Village arc. The story has tasked Tanjiro and two Hashira with keeping the corps' smiths safe, and in that, we just got to see the Demon Slayer anime unmask a familiar weapon maker.

Yes, that is right. Our favorite swordsmith just revealed his face to the world. Hotaru Haganezuka has unmasked himself, and it turns out Demon Slayer really does hide its prettiest faces behind masks.

This week marked the big revelation as Haganezuka carries on his job of sharpening Tanjiro's sword. He has been working through the attack on the village, and not even the arrival of Gyokko could take him away from the task. As if in a trace, Demon Slayer season 3 has shown Haganezuka working feverishly, and it all culminated this week in the man losing his mask.

After all, Gyokko slices the man's mask off with little to no struggle. Kozo tries to keep his mentor safe, but Gyokko lands several slashes on Haganezuka in hopes of grabbing his attention. That does not go as planned as the man continues to sharpen Tanjiro's sword even after being injured. Not even the threat of death is able to shake Haganezuka, so the thought of losing his mask is paltry to the man. And luckily for fans, Haganezuka proves to be as pretty as Inosuke underneath his eccentric mask.

If you are not caught up with this big reveal, you can always brush up on Demon Slayer season 3 through Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. The anime is currently airing new episodes weekly as Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc continues. So if you need to start binging the anime, you better get going ASAP! For more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis for Demon Slayer here: "In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think of Demon Slayer's take on Haganezuka? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.