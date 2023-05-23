Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Zohakuten's Anime Debut

Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought out a terrifying new foe with the latest episode of the anime, and one awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is celebrating Zohakuten's big debut! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been working through the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the latest episodes of the anime are seeing Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya struggling against the Upper Four, Hantengu. While this top ranking demon initially seemed like he didn't fit in with the others due to his fearful nature, it was quickly revealed as to why he's such a fearsome demon thanks to Hantengu's unique power.

While Tanjiro was making headway against Hantengu's Emotion Demons and even figured out the demon's major weakness, it wasn't until Hantengu was actually being threatened that the demon displayed his true power. A few of the Emotion Demons combined themselves quickly when the real Hantengu core was being threatened, and through it formed the powerful "Hatred" demon known as Zohakuten. It's this new demonic form that artist @sailorkayla brought to life on TikTok with some terrifying cosplay! Check it out:

Demon Slayer: Who Is Zohakuten?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 saw the Anger Emotion Demon, Sekido, quickly absorbed two of the other Emotions to form this new fusion. When the episode kicked off as Tanjiro struggled to cut through Hantengu's neck, Zohakuten was quickly formed in order to protect the real Hantengu. This one has a much different mentality than the other two as it sees Tanjiro and the others as the real villains, and has already started displaying a higher level of strength than the others seen in the previous episodes.

As Tanjiro and the others were already struggling against the Emotions, taking out the tiny Hantengu was the only real chance they had to end the fight quickly. But when this failed, now Tanjiro is going to have to dig deeper than ever before as this powerful new Hatred demon is only making the fight much tougher from this point on. It's become clear with the newest episode that the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is far from over as the fight is only really beginning.

What are you hoping to see from this new side of Hantengu before Demon Slayer Season 3 ends its run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Demon Slayer in the comments!