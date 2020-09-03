Demon Slayer Celebrates Zenitsu's Birthday with New Art

✖

Hitting the anime scene in 2019, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba became the most popular franchise within the world of anime and the series has recently released some new art work to celebrate the birthday of the biggest scaredy cat among the demon slayer corps in Zenitsu. While there are a number of colorful swordman that roam the world alongsie Tanjiro and Nezuko in their bid to eradicate the demon spawn from the countryside, Zenitsu is able to stand apart from these warriors thanks in part to his unbelievable fighting style and frantic personality that has made him a fan favorite.

When Zenitsu first arrived in the series, it was hard to believe that this character would be anything other than comic relief as he clung to Tanjiro's coat tails and seemed to be deathly afraid of even the slightest bump in the night. As the series continued, it was revealed that when Zenitsu falls unconscious, he accesses his true power that he was able to achieve by practicing the same move over and over again. With his body able to perform a killer sword attack that unleashes a lightning strike against any demon in its way on reflex alone, Zenitsu is one of the only anime characters that is far more dangerous when he is asleep versus when he is awake.

The official art work was released by the studio of Ufotable, the animation house responsible for the first season of Demon Slayer's anime as well as the upcoming feature length film in Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, which will surely have a big role for Zenitsu to play alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke:

(Photo: Ufotable)

Zenitsu is definitely a beloved character within the world of Demon Slayer, thanks to his loud personality and even louder attacks, and it will definitely be interesting to see if he is able to utilize the power of his unconscious attack when he is awake. While the manga for Demon Slayer has already wrapped its story, the anime has plenty of material to adapt into new seasons or new feature length films for the story of Tanjiro and his bid to both free the world of demons as well as save his sister from their influence.

What do you think of this adorable Demon Slayer art to celebrate Zenitsu's birthday?