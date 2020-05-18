Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Finale Confirms Nezuko Ends Up with SPOILER

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially come to an end, and the finale confirmed that Nezuko Kamado ended up with someone surprising! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was brought to an end with Chapter 205 of the series and it featured a huge time skip that moved the world of the series three generations forward to modern day Tokyo. This was a surprise for a number of reasons as many characters made their way back to the series in an unexpected way. But one of the biggest surprises confirmed that Nezuko Kamado indeed has children with someone chasing her the entire series.

It's implied that the characters from the original series have all since died and have been reincarnated in modern day Tokyo in the final chapter of the series, but two key characters confirm that Nezuko Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsuma eventually did have a family together as their great grandchildren, Yoshiteru and Toko Agatsuma, look exactly like the duo.

While one can say the two of them just reincarnated into later versions of the Agatsuma family, what is more likely (like the romance between Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri) is that Zenitsu eventually did get his wish of marrying Nezuko and having a family. The two of them note how Zenitsu is their great grandfather (and thus tying the finale with the original series), and it does make for some awkward things between the two towards the end.

Because if Zenitsu and Nezuko did end up marrying, and their souls were reincarnated into their future generations, Zenitsu's reincarnated self is still overprotective and jealous of those who get close to Nezuko. But this finale is not set up in a way that we should think about these implications as it's such a big leap forward that there's no real conclusion to Tanjiro and the others' journeys.

The penultimate chapter sort of teases that it's the end of the journey, but the finale still leaves many questions on the table in favor of the time skip. But what do you think of the finale? Did Nezuko and Zenitsu truly end up together or were they just brought back into future generations of the Agatsuma family? Was this time skip a good idea? Did you feel like Nezuko, Zenitsu and the others got a decisive ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

